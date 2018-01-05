Beauty Basics: Beauty buys every girl needs
Beauty basics
We're taking our beauty
routine back to basics.
If your bathroom and bedroom cupboards are fit to bursting and you have more than three moisturisers
with you at any one time, then make like us and strip back your beauty
haul to the key items that really matter.
Less is more, so embrace your inner beauty minimalist and streamline your bathroom cupboards and make-up
bag to the following must-have essentials.
Beauty is going back to basics with these fifteen can't live without beauty buys.
Image © Thinkstock