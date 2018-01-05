>
>
Beauty Basics: Beauty buys every girl needs
  
Beauty Basics: Beauty buys every girl needs
In this article

Beauty Basics: Beauty buys every girl needs


Exfoliating brush

Rather than drizzle away your cash on body scrubs, just use shower gel in combination with an exfoliating mitt or body brush.

This body brush from The Body Shop can be used to help stimulate circulation and reduce the appearence of lumps and bumps.

Use with Malin + Goetz's Eucalyptus body wash which is gentle enough for even the most sensitive and eczema prone skin.

The refreshing eucalyptus fragrance will pep up your skin and your senses, plus you can use it as a shower gel, hand cleanser or bath soak. A hard working multi-tasker - we approve.

Left:

Body Brush
RRP: £7.00
Available from The Body Shop

Malin + Goetz Eucalyptus Body Wash
RRP: £15.50
Available from SpaceNK

30/01/2012
Rank this page: 

Don't miss...
Winter nail inspirationThe Most Iconic Hairstyles From The Year You Were Born
The biggest make up mistakes YOU are making!Beauty Icons From The Year You Were Born
Latest… 05/01/2018
Guides
Videos
The Complete Guide On How To Pick The Perfect Moisturiser For Your Skin Type
Everything You Need To Know About Getting Hair Extensions
Shea Perfection! Our Top Ten Uses For Shea Butter
The Best Makeup For Blue Eyes: How To Make Your Baby Blues Pop!
See all Beauty guides
Louise Redknapp rounds up the hair trends at LFW
See all Beauty videos
 

Don't miss out!

...Join our newsletter
Get the sofeminine latest straight to your inbox
  OK
Find us on...
         