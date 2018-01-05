In this article



























Beauty Basics: Beauty buys every girl needs

Body Brush

RRP: £7.00

Available from The Body Shop



Malin + Goetz Eucalyptus Body Wash

RRP: £15.50

Available from SpaceNK



Rather than drizzle away your cash on body scrubs, just use shower gel in combination with an exfoliating mitt or body brush.This body brush from The Body Shop can be used to help stimulate circulation and reduce the appearence of lumps and bumps.Use with Malin + Goetz's Eucalyptus body wash which is gentle enough for even the most sensitive and eczema prone skin.The refreshing eucalyptus fragrance will pep up your skin and your senses, plus you can use it as a shower gel, hand cleanser or bath soak. A hard working multi-tasker - we approve.Left: