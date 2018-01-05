>
>
Beauty Basics: Beauty buys every girl needs
  
Beauty Basics: Beauty buys every girl needs
In this article

Beauty Basics: Beauty buys every girl needs


Shampoo and Conditioner 

Every girl needs a shampoo and conditioner combination that they can rely on. Larger salon style bottles will last longer and look tidier in your bathroom.

Tigi Bedhead Dumb Blonde Shampoo and Conditioner are suitable for all hair colours and work wonders softening and strengthening colour damaged hair.

Save space and pennies (yep it's time for beauty economising) by leaving the conditioner on for five to seven minutes and comb through, using it as an intensive mask treatment once or twice a week.

No need for extra investment in a hair hydrating mask. Quids in.

Left:

Dumb Blonde Shampoo and Conditioner 750ml each- Tigi
RRP: £22.95 for both
Available from www.feelunique.com 

30/01/2012
Rank this page: 

Don't miss...
Metallic Hair: the colours trending on InstagramWinter nail inspiration
The Most Iconic Hairstyles From The Year You Were BornThe biggest make up mistakes YOU are making!
Latest… 05/01/2018
Guides
Videos
The Complete Guide On How To Pick The Perfect Moisturiser For Your Skin Type
Everything You Need To Know About Getting Hair Extensions
Shea Perfection! Our Top Ten Uses For Shea Butter
The Best Makeup For Blue Eyes: How To Make Your Baby Blues Pop!
See all Beauty guides
Louise Redknapp rounds up the hair trends at LFW
See all Beauty videos
 

Don't miss out!

...Join our newsletter
Get the sofeminine latest straight to your inbox
  OK
Find us on...
         