In this article



























Beauty Basics: Beauty buys every girl needs

Shampoo and Conditioner Every girl needs a



Tigi Bedhead Dumb Blonde Shampoo and Conditioner are suitable for all



Save space and pennies (yep it's time for



No need for extra investment in a hair hydrating mask. Quids in.



Left:



Dumb Blonde Shampoo and Conditioner 750ml each- Tigi

RRP: £22.95 for both

Available from www.feelunique.com





Every girl needs a shampoo and conditioner combination that they can rely on. Larger salon style bottles will last longer and look tidier in your bathroom.Tigi Bedhead Dumb Blonde Shampoo and Conditioner are suitable for all hair colours and work wonders softening and strengthening colour damaged hair Save space and pennies (yep it's time for beauty economising) by leaving the conditioner on for five to seven minutes and comb through, using it as an intensive mask treatment once or twice a week.No need for extra investment in a hair hydrating mask. Quids in.Left: