Beauty Basics: Beauty buys every girl needs
Shampoo and ConditionerEvery girl needs a shampoo and conditioner combination that they can rely on. Larger salon style bottles will last longer and look tidier in your bathroom.
Tigi Bedhead Dumb Blonde Shampoo and Conditioner are suitable for all hair colours and work wonders softening and strengthening colour damaged hair.
Save space and pennies (yep it's time for beauty economising) by leaving the conditioner on for five to seven minutes and comb through, using it as an intensive mask treatment once or twice a week.
No need for extra investment in a hair hydrating mask. Quids in.
Left:
Dumb Blonde Shampoo and Conditioner 750ml each- Tigi
RRP: £22.95 for both
Available from www.feelunique.com
Ursula Dewey
30/01/2012
