Beauty Basics: Beauty buys every girl needs
  
Beauty Basics: Beauty buys every girl needs
Beauty Basics: Beauty buys every girl needs


Body Butter

Our skin needs hydration, but slathering on sticky creams that take an age to sink in is such a bore. 

That's why investing a few extra pounds in Bliss's Blood Orange and White Pepper Maximum Moisture Cream is well worth it. 

To start, it smells heavenly - zesty, peppery and fresh. Secondly it vanishes into your skin before your eyes and leaves your limbs feeling silky smooth - quenching your skin's thirst until you reapply tomorrow. 

Can't live without it. 

Bliss Blood Orange and White Pepper Maximum Moisture Cream
RRP: £20.50
Available from www.timetospa.com 

30/01/2012
