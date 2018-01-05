|
Beauty Basics: Beauty buys every girl needs
|
|
In this article
Beauty Basics: Beauty buys every girl needs
Body ButterOur skin needs hydration, but slathering on sticky creams that take an age to sink in is such a bore.
That's why investing a few extra pounds in Bliss's Blood Orange and White Pepper Maximum Moisture Cream is well worth it.
To start, it smells heavenly - zesty, peppery and fresh. Secondly it vanishes into your skin before your eyes and leaves your limbs feeling silky smooth - quenching your skin's thirst until you reapply tomorrow.
Can't live without it.
Left:
Bliss Blood Orange and White Pepper Maximum Moisture Cream
RRP: £20.50
Available from www.timetospa.com
|
|
Ursula Dewey
30/01/2012
|
Article Plan Beauty Basics: Beauty buys every girl needs ▼
|