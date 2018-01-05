In this article



























Beauty Basics: Beauty buys every girl needs

Body Butter Our skin needs hydration, but slathering on sticky creams that take an age to sink in is such a bore.



That's why investing a few extra pounds in Bliss's Blood Orange and White Pepper Maximum Moisture Cream is well worth it.



To start, it smells heavenly - zesty, peppery and fresh. Secondly it vanishes into your skin before your eyes and leaves your limbs feeling silky smooth - quenching your skin's thirst until you reapply tomorrow.



Can't live without it.



Left:



Bliss Blood Orange and White Pepper Maximum Moisture Cream

RRP: £20.50

Available from www.timetospa.com





