Beauty Basics: Beauty buys every girl needs
A spot buster that works
Spots begone! Any beauty
cabinet should contain a weapon of mass destruction that can exterminate spots, banish break-outs and restore your skin, so that you can come out of hiding.
It may be a teenage go-to, but Freederm's Spot Gel is something of a miracle worker.
This 10ml tube of anti-inflammatory acne
gel was the only thing we found that could clear up break-out carnage.
Serious acne
sufferers should investigate Jan Marini for her BioClear Lotion, it's pricey but transformative, available as part of The Acne Pack
from £149.
Right:
Freederm Gel, 10ml
RRP: £7.00
Available from Boots