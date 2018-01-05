>
Beauty Basics: Beauty buys every girl needs
  
Beauty Basics: Beauty buys every girl needs
Beauty Basics: Beauty buys every girl needs


A spot buster that works

Spots begone! Any beauty cabinet should contain a weapon of mass destruction that can exterminate spots, banish break-outs and restore your skin, so that you can come out of hiding.

It may be a teenage go-to, but Freederm's Spot Gel is something of a miracle worker.

This 10ml tube of anti-inflammatory acne gel was the only thing we found that could clear up break-out carnage.

Freederm gel
Freederm gel
Serious acne sufferers should investigate Jan Marini for her BioClear Lotion, it's pricey but transformative, available as part of The Acne Pack from £149.

Freederm Gel, 10ml
RRP: £7.00
Available from Boots

