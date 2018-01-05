Beauty Basics: Beauty buys every girl needs
Tinted moisturiser
Three essential beauty
needs fulfilled by one beautiful beauty
buy. This is the cosmetic equivalent of a magic lamp.
Bobbi Brown
's Extra SPF 25 Tinted Moisturiser
is proof that good things come in three's (we can customise that saying can't we?) so for skin hydration, SPF protection and a hint of colour that is sheer but healthy-looking, this is the three-in-one you've been searching for.
Left:
Bobbi Brown Extra SPF25 Tinted Moisturiser
RRP: £34.00
Available from Debenhams