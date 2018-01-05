In this article



























Beauty Basics: Beauty buys every girl needs

Mascara As long as your lashes are dressed in a dark hue of As long as your lashes are dressed in a dark hue of mascara , you need never feel naked. That's why mascara is not just a beauty basic but a basic female right.



Chose a mascara that will lift, lengthen, volumise and open your eyes - YSL's Faux Cils Shocking mascara will make your lashes look photoshoot ready.



A good waterproof option is Lancôme's Hypnose Drama mascara.



While it takes a few moments to dry you can sculpt your lashes to eye-opening perfection and can depend on the creamy formula to stay in place come rain or shine.



Yves Saint Laurent Shocking Mascara

RRP: £23.00



Lancome Hypnose Drama Waterproof mascara

RRP: £21.00



Both available from Debenhams

