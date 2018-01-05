Beauty Basics: Beauty buys every girl needs
Mascara
As long as your lashes are dressed in a dark hue of mascara
, you need never feel naked.
That's why mascara is not just a beauty basic but a basic female right.
Chose a mascara that will lift, lengthen, volumise and open your eyes - YSL's Faux Cils Shocking mascara will make your lashes look photoshoot ready.
A good waterproof option is Lancôme's Hypnose Drama mascara.
While it takes a few moments to dry you can sculpt your lashes to eye-opening perfection and can depend on the creamy formula to stay in place come rain or shine.
Left:
Yves Saint Laurent Shocking Mascara
RRP: £23.00
Lancome Hypnose Drama Waterproof mascara
RRP: £21.00
Both available from Debenhams