Beauty Basics: Beauty buys every girl needs
Cheek and lip stain
This hardworking multi-tasker is great for giving your cheeks a freshly flushed look that's natural and long-lasting.
It also works well as a lip stain, giving your pout that 'I've just been eating berries' look that is the perfect combination of sexy and sweet.
There are other lip and cheek stains out there, but Benetint is our tried and tested favourite.
It's a little bit of splash out, but one bottle lasts ages, making it well worth the spend.
Benefit's Benetint
RRP: £24.50
Available from House of Fraser