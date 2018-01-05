Beauty Basics: Beauty buys every girl needs

Cheek and lip stain

This hardworking multi-tasker is great for giving your cheeks a freshly flushed look that's natural and long-lasting.It also works well as a lip stain, giving your pout that 'I've just been eating berries' look that is the perfect combination of sexy and sweet.There are other lip and cheek stains out there, but Benetint is our tried and tested favourite.It's a little bit of splash out, but one bottle lasts ages, making it well worth the spend.

Benefit's Benetint

RRP: £24.50

