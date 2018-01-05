>
>
Beauty Basics: Beauty buys every girl needs
  
Beauty Basics: Beauty buys every girl needs
In this article

Beauty Basics: Beauty buys every girl needs


Concealer

There is only one concealer that we truly approve of. And yes, it's what you were expecting.

Yves Saint Laurent's Touch Eclat may be something of a cliché now when it comes to beauty editors favourite choice of concealer, but when something works this well, and comes in so few shades, you have to give credit where it's due.

Touch Eclat is a beauty essential. It works wonders brightening and lifting your complexion. Use under your eyes and around your nostrils if you have any redness for flawless-looking skin.

No matter how much we strip back our beauty hoard, Touch Eclat is here to stay.

Left:

Touch Eclat by YSL
RRP: £25.00
Available from House of Fraser 

30/01/2012
Rank this page: 

Don't miss...
This Week's Emmerdale SpoilersCeleb Couples We Had Forgotten Once Dated
This Week's Coronation Street SpoilersOscars Red Carpet Pictures
Latest… 05/01/2018
Guides
Videos
The Complete Guide On How To Pick The Perfect Moisturiser For Your Skin Type
Everything You Need To Know About Getting Hair Extensions
Shea Perfection! Our Top Ten Uses For Shea Butter
The Best Makeup For Blue Eyes: How To Make Your Baby Blues Pop!
See all Beauty guides
Louise Redknapp rounds up the hair trends at LFW
See all Beauty videos
 

Don't miss out!

...Join our newsletter
Get the sofeminine latest straight to your inbox
  OK
Find us on...
         