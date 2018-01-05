In this article



























Beauty Basics: Beauty buys every girl needs

There is only one concealer that we truly approve of. And yes, it's what you were expecting. Yves Saint Laurent 's Touch Eclat may be something of a cliché now when it comes to beauty editors favourite choice of concealer, but when something works this well, and comes in so few shades, you have to give credit where it's due.Touch Eclat is a beauty essential. It works wonders brightening and lifting your complexion. Use under your eyes and around your nostrils if you have any redness for flawless-looking skin.No matter how much we strip back our beauty hoard, Touch Eclat is here to stay.Left: