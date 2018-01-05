In this article



























Beauty Basics: Beauty buys every girl needs

Tangle Teaser This professional detangling brush may have been overlooked in the Dragon's Den,but since getting the air time these revolutionary hairbrushes have been flying off the shelves.



If you have mid-length to



The twenty minutes you spend tweeking out the tangles in your barnet post-wash can be reduce to just five as this storms through tangles gently, giving you smooth tangle-free locks that are ready to style.





Left:



Tangle Teaser

RRP: £10.00

Available from ASOS







This professional detangling brush may have been overlooked in the Dragon's Den,but since getting the air time these revolutionary hairbrushes have been flying off the shelves.If you have mid-length to long hair trust us, this invention is truly life changing.The twenty minutes you spend tweeking out the tangles in your barnet post-wash can be reduce to just five as this storms through tangles gently, giving you smooth tangle-free locks that are ready to style.Left: