Beauty Basics: Beauty buys every girl needs
  
Beauty Basics: Beauty buys every girl needs
Beauty Basics: Beauty buys every girl needs


Tangle Teaser

This professional detangling brush may have been overlooked in the Dragon's Den,but since getting the air time these revolutionary hairbrushes have been flying off the shelves.

If you have mid-length to long hair, trust us, this invention is truly life changing.

The twenty minutes you spend tweeking out the tangles in your barnet post-wash can be reduce to just five as this storms through tangles gently, giving you smooth tangle-free locks that are ready to style.


Tangle Teaser
RRP: £10.00
Available from ASOS

