Beauty Basics: Beauty buys every girl needs
  
Night cream

Our skin repairs itself at night, so top up the moisture reserves with an intensive cream before bed so you can wake up fresh faced.

Elizabeth Arden's Eight Hour Cream is another cult classic that should form part of your beauty basics and night time skincare regime.

Use this post cleansing to help keep skin healthy. It will soothe and calm and keep dryness at bay. A dependable beauty must.

Elizabeth Arden Eight-Hour Cream
RRP: £25.00
Available from John Lewis 

30/01/2012
