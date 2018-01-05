Beauty Basics: Beauty buys every girl needs
Night cream
Our skin repairs itself at night, so top up the moisture reserves with an intensive cream before bed so you can wake up fresh faced.
Elizabeth Arden's Eight Hour Cream is another cult classic that should form part of your beauty basics
and night time skincare
regime.
Use this post cleansing to help keep skin healthy. It will soothe and calm and keep dryness at bay. A dependable beauty
must.
Left:
Elizabeth Arden Eight-Hour Cream
RRP: £25.00
Available from John Lewis