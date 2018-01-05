>
Beauty Basics: Beauty buys every girl needs
  
Beauty Basics: Beauty buys every girl needs


Cleanser 

Beauty starts with clean skin, so your first beauty basic has to be a top notch cleanser that won't irritate.

For me, there is only one cleanser to bulk buy because - and it's Liz Earle's Cleanse & Polish Hot Cloth Cleanser.

The creamy cleanser removes all traces of grime and make-up while the hot muslin cloth gently exfoliates and dislodges even the most stubborn mascara.

A cleanser, exfoliator and make-up remover all in one, Cleanse & Polish saves on space, time and pennies. We love.

Liz Earle Cleanse & Polish Hot Cloth Cleanser 
RRP: £13.75
Available from Liz Earle

