Beauty Basics: Beauty buys every girl needs

Cleanser

Beauty starts with clean skin, so your first beauty basic has to be a top notch cleanser that won't irritate.

For me, there is only one cleanser to bulk buy because - and it's Liz Earle's Cleanse & Polish Hot Cloth Cleanser.



The creamy cleanser removes all traces of grime and make-up while the hot muslin cloth gently exfoliates and dislodges even the most stubborn mascara.

A cleanser, exfoliator and make-up remover all in one, Cleanse & Polish saves on space, time and pennies. We love.



Left:



Liz Earle Cleanse & Polish Hot Cloth Cleanser

RRP: £13.75

Available from Liz Earle