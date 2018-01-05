In this article



























Beauty Basics: Beauty buys every girl needs

Signature Scent As Coco Chanel put it, "A woman who doesn't



Heed her advice and go for a fine



Chance, by Chanel has flirty notes of absolute vanilla, a seductive blend of exotic jasmine and iris with a warm base of white musk.



Coco would approve.



Chance by Chanel

RRP: £45.00 for 35ml

