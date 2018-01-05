|
Beauty Basics: Beauty buys every girl needs
|
|
Signature ScentAs Coco Chanel put it, "A woman who doesn't wear perfume has no future."
Heed her advice and go for a fine fragrance with notes of vanilla - an ingredient essential to please the French nose.
Chance, by Chanel has flirty notes of absolute vanilla, a seductive blend of exotic jasmine and iris with a warm base of white musk.
Coco would approve.
Left:
Chance by Chanel
RRP: £45.00 for 35ml
Available from Boots
|
|
Ursula Dewey
30/01/2012
|
|