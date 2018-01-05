Beauty products from around the world: Beauty Olympics
Yeah yeah, we know the Olympics are coming to Britain, hurrah etc but if we’re totally honest - we’re more excited about these gold medal finalists - in our very own Beauty
Olympics.
From the power ingredients that can transform your tresses to the best-kept secrets for supple skin, we’ve scoured the globe to bring you the ultimate Beauty
secrets and must-have Beauty
products from around the world.
It’s an eclectic mix to say the least, from garlic in your polish to sand on your wobbly bits, we’ve got everything covered.
No matter who's on the leaderboard in this year's Olympics - these tips and Beauty
products are already winners.