>
>

Beauty products from around the world: Beauty Olympics

 
Beauty products from around the world: Beauty Olympics
In this article
Beauty products from around the world: Beauty Olympics

Beauty products from around the world: Beauty Olympics

Yeah yeah, we know the Olympics are coming to Britain, hurrah etc but if we’re totally honest - we’re more excited about these gold medal finalists - in our very own Beauty Olympics.

From the power ingredients that can transform your tresses to the best-kept secrets for supple skin, we’ve scoured the globe to bring you the ultimate Beauty secrets and must-have Beauty products from around the world.

It’s an eclectic mix to say the least, from garlic in your polish to sand on your wobbly bits, we’ve got everything covered.

No matter who's on the leaderboard in this year's Olympics - these tips and Beauty products are already winners.
The London Olympics 2012: Olympic special
Abby Driver
24/07/2012
Rank this page: 

Don't miss...
'Baby bangs' the new trend in fringesMetallic Hair: the colours trending on Instagram
Winter nail inspirationThe Most Iconic Hairstyles From The Year You Were Born
Latest… 05/01/2018
Guides
Videos
The Complete Guide On How To Pick The Perfect Moisturiser For Your Skin Type
Everything You Need To Know About Getting Hair Extensions
Shea Perfection! Our Top Ten Uses For Shea Butter
The Best Makeup For Blue Eyes: How To Make Your Baby Blues Pop!
See all Beauty guides
Louise Redknapp rounds up the hair trends at LFW
See all Beauty videos
 

Don't miss out!

...Join our newsletter
Get the sofeminine latest straight to your inbox
  OK
Find us on...
         