In this article





























Beauty products from around the world: Beauty Olympics



Beauty products from around the world: Beauty Olympics Yeah yeah, we know the Olympics are coming to Britain, hurrah etc but if we’re totally honest - we’re more excited about these gold medal finalists - in our very own



From the power ingredients that can transform your tresses to the best-kept secrets for supple skin, we’ve scoured the globe to bring you the ultimate



It’s an eclectic mix to say the least, from garlic in your polish to sand on your wobbly bits, we’ve got everything covered.



No matter who's on the leaderboard in this year's Olympics - these tips and







Yeah yeah, we know the Olympics are coming to Britain, hurrah etc but if we’re totally honest - we’re more excited about these gold medal finalists - in our very own Beauty Olympics.From the power ingredients that can transform your tresses to the best-kept secrets for supple skin, we’ve scoured the globe to bring you the ultimate Beauty secrets and must-have Beauty products from around the world.It’s an eclectic mix to say the least, from garlic in your polish to sand on your wobbly bits, we’ve got everything covered.No matter who's on the leaderboard in this year's Olympics - these tips and Beauty products are already winners.