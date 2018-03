Egypt

Everyone’s heard of Cleopatra and her famous milk baths, right? Well they’re still a big deal and now we’ve got the science to back it up.



The lactic acid in milk dissolves the stuff that persistently holds dead skin cells together, meaning that it gets right in there and cleanses skin down to its deepest layers.



So if you want supple, soft-all-over skin then add two cups of powdered milk to your warm bath, soak and come out feeling all Cleo.