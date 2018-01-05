Korea

An entire skincare range in one tube? Yes please! BB creams, or Beauty Balms, act as a moisturiser, serum and foundation combined, perfect for those of us on the go.



Dr.Jart+ Water Fuse Beauty Balm is ideal if you’ve got combination and dehydrated skin, it infuses moisture into the skin leaving behind a beautiful dewy radiance.



Packed with aloe vera and SPF 25 this is one BB cream that’s got your back all day long.



And if it’s coverage you’re after this blends a lightweight texture with medium coverage, the best of both worlds.



Dr.Jart+ Water Fuse Beauty Balm

RRP: £18.00 for 50ml

Available from Boots