Beauty products from around the world: Beauty Olympics
  
Korea
Korea


An entire skincare range in one tube? Yes please! BB creams, or Beauty Balms, act as a moisturiser, serum and foundation combined, perfect for those of us on the go.

Dr.Jart+ Water Fuse Beauty Balm is ideal if you’ve got combination and dehydrated skin, it infuses moisture into the skin leaving behind a beautiful dewy radiance.

Packed with aloe vera and SPF 25 this is one BB cream that’s got your back all day long.

And if it’s coverage you’re after this blends a lightweight texture with medium coverage, the best of both worlds.

Dr.Jart+ Water Fuse Beauty Balm
 RRP: £18.00 for 50ml
 Available from Boots
The London Olympics 2012: Olympic special
Abby Driver
24/07/2012
