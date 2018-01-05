>
Beauty products from around the world: Beauty Olympics
  
Argentina
Argentina


If you’re after luscious long locks then take inspiration from the women of Argentina who mix aloe vera into their shampoo to promote hair growth.

Aside from making your tresses lengthier aloe vera is a bit of a miracle plant.

Externally it can be applied to dry skin, cuts, burns, bruises and sunburn to help heal and soothe the problem area or you can squeeze some into a drink and help aid your digestive and immune system as well as boost your vitamin intake.

So if you have just one plant in your house, make it Aloe Vera!
