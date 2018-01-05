Dominican Republic

So stay with us for this one, cos it sounds bizarre. Simply peel and finely chop a clove of garlic and then...add it to a bottle of clear nail polish...and let it stew for a week.



Seriously, you will have nails that are as hard as, well, er, nails! You can send your thanks to the nail-lovin’ folk of The Dominican Republic.



Be warned: the initial smell is dubious (aka violent), but it quickly wears off and you will be left with talons of steel! The lengths we’ll go to for beauty eh?