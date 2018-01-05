Greece

A protein-rich breakfast for some, a beauty product for others, just another day in the life of a Greek yoghurt.



This thick mixture contains lactose, vitamin B, calcium and potassium all of which will moisturise and nourish you leaving your skin feeling wonderfully soft - that’s what we like to hear!



And, better yet, it costs a fraction of the price of store-bought facemasks. Simply slather on and leave for ten minutes it to work its magic, and then wash off with cool water. Easy peasy and you’ll have skin to rival a Grecian goddess.