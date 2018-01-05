>
>
Beauty products from around the world: Beauty Olympics
  
Greece
In this article

Greece


A protein-rich breakfast for some, a beauty product for others, just another day in the life of a Greek yoghurt.

This thick mixture contains lactose, vitamin B, calcium and potassium all of which will moisturise and nourish you leaving your skin feeling wonderfully soft - that’s what we like to hear!

And, better yet, it costs a fraction of the price of store-bought facemasks. Simply slather on and leave for ten minutes it to work its magic, and then wash off with cool water. Easy peasy and you’ll have skin to rival a Grecian goddess.
The London Olympics 2012: Olympic special
Abby Driver
24/07/2012
Rank this page: 

Don't miss...
Celebrity Men with GlassesChristmas gifts: unique presents for everyone
The funniest A-list reactions to the paparazziCeleb Couples We Had Forgotten Once Dated
Latest… 05/01/2018
Guides
Videos
The Complete Guide On How To Pick The Perfect Moisturiser For Your Skin Type
Everything You Need To Know About Getting Hair Extensions
Shea Perfection! Our Top Ten Uses For Shea Butter
The Best Makeup For Blue Eyes: How To Make Your Baby Blues Pop!
See all Beauty guides
Louise Redknapp rounds up the hair trends at LFW
See all Beauty videos
 

Don't miss out!

...Join our newsletter
Get the sofeminine latest straight to your inbox
  OK
Find us on...
         