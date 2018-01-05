>
>
Beauty products from around the world: Beauty Olympics
  
Columbia


Columbia


Hair looking a bit lacklustre? Do like they do in Columbia and use the super powers of avocado.

It contains bucket-loads of essential nutrients like protein, vitamins, iron and amino acids and the natural oil found in avocados work miracles on repairing split ends.

To make a DIY Hair mask blitz the flesh of one avocado with one egg and two tablespoons of extra virgin olive oil, then massage into your Hair and leave for thirty minutes to maximise the effects.

Once washed out sit back and enjoy your new luxurious locks.
The London Olympics 2012: Olympic special
Abby Driver
24/07/2012
