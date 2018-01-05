United Kingdom

And here to represent us in the UK is Johnsons baby oil, often discarded as a product for babies, but ladies, you are missing out.



This bargain treatment locks in more than double the moisture of other lotions.



Simply hop out of your bath or shower and whilst wet rub in the oil, then pat dry with a towel and you’re ready to rock and roll.



And it doesn’t stop there, it can be used as a waterproof makeup remover, to soften dry cuticles or as a relaxing bath soak. And a steal at under £3.00 - we’re sold.



Johnsons Baby Oil

RRP: £2.85 per 300ml

Available from Boots