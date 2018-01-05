>
Beauty products from around the world: Beauty Olympics
  
United Kingdom
United Kingdom


And here to represent us in the UK is Johnsons baby oil, often discarded as a product for babies, but ladies, you are missing out.

This bargain treatment locks in more than double the moisture of other lotions.

Simply hop out of your bath or shower and whilst wet rub in the oil, then pat dry with a towel and you’re ready to rock and roll.

And it doesn’t stop there, it can be used as a waterproof makeup remover, to soften dry cuticles or as a relaxing bath soak. And a steal at under £3.00 - we’re sold.

Johnsons Baby Oil
 RRP: £2.85 per 300ml
 Available from Boots
