Chile

Chilean women reckon radiant skin is all about red grapes, they swear by the antioxidant powers and credit it for their luminous glow.



To try it at home mash up a handful of red grapes and mix with one or two tablespoons of flour to create a paste that can be applied to your face.



Leave for ten minutes then wash off. This cheap face mask is natural and full of grapey goodness, go on, give it a try!