Beauty products from around the world: Beauty Olympics
  
Iceland
Iceland


Iceland BioEffect EGF Serum is big news in Iceland. Over 40% of the female population own this home-grown power product.

The magic ingredient in this skin elixir is Epidermal Growth Factor something which occurs naturally in our skin, except with this little product its made from barley.

This EGF encourages your skin cells to repair themselves and renew themselves more quickly and the results are pretty amazing.

Youthful skin awaits! 

BioEffect EGF Serum
 RRP: £49.00 for 5ml
Available from BioEffect
Abby Driver
24/07/2012
