Beauty products from around the world: Beauty Olympics
Australia
Australia


Pesky spots, unsightly scars and under eye circles sure to give away your hangover will disappear with a quick dib and a dab of Becca’s compact concealer.

A bright idea from down under, this concealer contains two highly pigmented formulations within one pretty little compact.

There’s a lighter one for broad use and a heavy duty one for problem areas (hello persistent spot, yes I’m talking about you).

Alternatively you can mix the two formulations to get your ideal level of coverage. With 34 colours to choose from your skin tone is sure to be catered for.

Becca Compact Concealer
RRP: £30.00 
 Available from Becca 
The London Olympics 2012: Olympic special
Abby Driver
24/07/2012
