In this article





























Morocco

MoroccanOil, dubbed liquid gold in a bottle, is a must-have for anyone with naughty hair. By utilising a magic blend of Argan oil and vitamins A, E, and F it soothes and de-frizzes hair leaving it luxurious and healthy.



Aside from looking great, Morrocanoil makes hair more manageable by nourishing it from top to bottom, meaning less time spent detangling and blow-drying. Phew! Unruly hair: you have been warned.



MoroccanOil

RRP: £30.45

Available from FeelUnique