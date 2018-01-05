>
>

Roll on beauty: Beauty products that roll on

 
Roll on beauty: Beauty products that roll on
In this article
Roll on beauty: Beauty products that roll on

Roll on beauty

Sometimes it's not what you say, it's how you say it, and the same goes for beauty.

How you apply your products is just as important as which products you're using - whether it's make-up, moisturiser or deodorant.

The trend du jour is for rock and roll beauty - literally.

Shaking, rolling or rocking is the only way to get the maximum beauty benefit from this round-up of roll on beauty treats.

Far from a fad, these are the roll on beauty products with staying power.

Read on and roll on these must-have beauty essentials.


Image © Hemera

04/12/2013
Rank this page: 

Don't miss...
Metallic Hair: the colours trending on InstagramWinter nail inspiration
The Most Iconic Hairstyles From The Year You Were BornThe biggest make up mistakes YOU are making!
Latest… 05/01/2018
Guides
Videos
The Complete Guide On How To Pick The Perfect Moisturiser For Your Skin Type
Everything You Need To Know About Getting Hair Extensions
Shea Perfection! Our Top Ten Uses For Shea Butter
The Best Makeup For Blue Eyes: How To Make Your Baby Blues Pop!
See all Beauty guides
Louise Redknapp rounds up the hair trends at LFW
See all Beauty videos
 

Don't miss out!

...Join our newsletter
Get the sofeminine latest straight to your inbox
  OK
Find us on...
         