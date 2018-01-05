Roll on beauty: Beauty products that roll on
First Aid Beauty Detox Eye Roller
First Aid Beauty
caused quite a stir with their Detox
Eye Roller which sold out in record time after being hailed as the "miracle beauty eye buy" on Tyra Banks
' show in America.
Now it's available in the UK, invest in this roll on to bulldoze through eye bags and brighten dark circles
.
Using the roller delivery system (that's the roller ball then) lymphatic drainage build-up can be smoothed out, reducing the appearance of puffiness and eye bags.
With caffeine to help diminish redness and advanced peptides to increase collagen
production, this fragrance
-free roll on with witch hazel is a hangover rescue, and therefore a handbag essential for any party girl.
First Aid Beauty Detox Eye Roller
RRP: £18.00
Available from Boots