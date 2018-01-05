>
>
Roll on beauty: Beauty products that roll on


First Aid Beauty Detox Eye Roller

First Aid Beauty caused quite a stir with their Detox Eye Roller which sold out in record time after being hailed as the "miracle beauty eye buy" on Tyra Banks' show in America.

Now it's available in the UK, invest in this roll on to bulldoze through eye bags and brighten dark circles.

Using the roller delivery system (that's the roller ball then) lymphatic drainage build-up can be smoothed out, reducing the appearance of puffiness and eye bags.

With caffeine to help diminish redness and advanced peptides to increase collagen production, this fragrance-free roll on with witch hazel is a hangover rescue, and therefore a handbag essential for any party girl.

First Aid Beauty Detox Eye Roller
RRP: £18.00
Available from Boots 

04/12/2013
Latest… 05/01/2018
