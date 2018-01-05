>
Roll on beauty: Beauty products that roll on
  
Sue Devitt Roller Ball Eye Shadow
Sue Devitt Roller Ball Eye Shadow


Sue Devitt Roller Ball Eye Shadow

Sue Devitt's skin friendly make-up is perfect for sensitive skin.

The Roller Ball Eye Shadow is highly pigmented and helps to give even coverage.

Their Leo shade is light enough to be used as a highlighter across the cheekbones and brow bones for high definition glamour.

With eight shades to chose from, you can roll on your eye colour of choice, for subtle shimmer in an instant. We love.

Sue Devitt Roller Ball Eye Shadow
RRP: £14.50
Available from Harvey Nichols



04/12/2013
04/12/2013 

Latest… 05/01/2018
