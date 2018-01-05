|
Roll on beauty: Beauty products that roll on
L'Oreal Roll On True Match
L'Oreal Roll On True MatchPutting on your morning foundation is much more fun with this new gadget from L'Oreal.
Their Roll'On True Match foundation comes with a roller sponge and ensures that foundation is applied evenly and flawlessly, distributing foundation with the roller applicator.
The foundation itself includes a stretch formula to give great coverage all day and best of all - no streaks!
RRP: £13.29
Available from Superdrug
Ursula Dewey
04/12/2013
