L'Oreal Roll On True Match 

RRP: £13.29

Available from Superdrug



Putting on your morning foundation is much more fun with this new gadget from L'Oreal Their Roll'On True Match foundation comes with a roller sponge and ensures that foundation is applied evenly and flawlessly, distributing foundation with the roller applicator.The foundation itself includes a stretch formula to give great coverage all day and best of all - no streaks!