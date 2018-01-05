Philosophy: Grace Fragrance Roll On

In this article















A little fragrance rolled onto key pressure points can really revive you during a muggy day at the office.If your senses need a pick-me-up, try this roll on fragrance from Philosophy in Grace With a floral bouquet and a musky base this is the perfect handbag fragrance to roll on and freshen up on the go.