|
Roll on beauty: Beauty products that roll on
|
|
In this article
Philosophy Grace Fragrance Roll On
Philosophy Grace Fragrance Roll OnA little fragrance rolled onto key pressure points can really revive you during a muggy day at the office.
If your senses need a pick-me-up, try this roll on fragrance from Philosophy in Grace.
With a floral bouquet and a musky base this is the perfect handbag fragrance to roll on and freshen up on the go.
Philosophy: Grace Fragrance Roll On
RRP: £13.19
Available from QVC
|
|
Ursula Dewey
04/12/2013
|
Article Plan Roll on beauty: Beauty products that roll on ▼
|