Liz Earle Superskin Concentrate Roll On

Liz Earle's Superskin Concentrate is a night time nourisher for your skin.The 10ml roller ball size won't break the bank at £18.40 and evenly applies the botanical oil to your skin, whilst helping with lymphatic drainage around the eye area.With rosehip oil, avocado oil and precious argan oil from Morocco, roll this on before you roll into bed, and you'll wake up looking fresh faced and plumped to perfection.