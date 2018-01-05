In this article















The latest roll on treatment that turns back time, smoothes lines and wrinkles and much more, is the Derma Roller. Genuine Derma Roller Therapy ™ has a multitude of uses from improving the appearance of acne scars to stretch marks and wrinkles.The procedure should be carried out by professional cosmetic doctors, and involves rolling the skin with the roller applicator device which penetrates the skin with thousands of microscopic needle-columns. Ouch!The pin pricks encourage the skin’s natural repair process. As the skin regenerates, new collagen and skin cells are formed and blood supply is enhanced.In the first weeks the skin will normally look brighter and more vibrant and about six weeks later skin is tighter too.So many skin benefits from one little beauty tool.