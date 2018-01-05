>
>
Roll on beauty: Beauty products that roll on
  
Derma Roller
In this article

Derma Roller


Derma Roller

The latest roll on treatment that turns back time, smoothes lines and wrinkles and much more, is the Derma Roller.

Genuine Derma Roller Therapy™ has a multitude of uses from improving the appearance of acne scars to stretch marks and wrinkles.

The procedure should be carried out by professional cosmetic doctors, and involves rolling the skin with the roller applicator device which penetrates the skin with thousands of microscopic needle-columns. Ouch!

The pin pricks encourage the skin’s natural repair process. As the skin regenerates, new collagen and skin cells are formed and blood supply is enhanced.

In the first weeks the skin will normally look brighter and more vibrant and about six weeks later skin is tighter too.

So many skin benefits from one little beauty tool.

Genuine Derma Roller Therapy
For more information visit: www.genuinedermaroller.co.uk



04/12/2013
Rank this page: 

Don't miss...
The biggest make up mistakes YOU are making!Beauty Icons From The Year You Were Born
Celebrity Men with GlassesNext Week's Eastenders Spoilers
Latest… 05/01/2018
Guides
Videos
The Complete Guide On How To Pick The Perfect Moisturiser For Your Skin Type
Everything You Need To Know About Getting Hair Extensions
Shea Perfection! Our Top Ten Uses For Shea Butter
The Best Makeup For Blue Eyes: How To Make Your Baby Blues Pop!
See all Beauty guides
Louise Redknapp rounds up the hair trends at LFW
See all Beauty videos
 

Don't miss out!

...Join our newsletter
Get the sofeminine latest straight to your inbox
  OK
Find us on...
         