Best face serums: Face Serums for anti-aging
BioEffect EGF Serum
If you're serious about slowing down time, then invest in Icelandic brand BioEffect EGF Serum - it really works, trust
us, it's the Sofeminine office secret.
The serum contains only nine ingredients and is suitable for all skin types. Best of all it only takes 2-4 drops per day so a little goes a long way - and the effects really are noticeable.
It works by stimulating the renewal of skin cells using cellular activators made exclusively from plants, helping to regenerate the skin's health
.
Left:
BioEffect EGF Serum
RRP: £125.00
Available from BioEffect