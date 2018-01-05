>
Best face serums: Face Serums for anti-aging
Best face serums: Face Serums for anti-aging


BioEffect EGF Serum

If you're serious about slowing down time, then invest in Icelandic brand BioEffect EGF Serum - it really works, trust us, it's the Sofeminine office secret.

The serum contains only nine ingredients and is suitable for all skin types. Best of all it only takes 2-4 drops per day so a little goes a long way - and the effects really are noticeable.

It works by stimulating the renewal of skin cells using cellular activators made exclusively from plants, helping to regenerate the skin's health.

Left:

BioEffect EGF Serum
RRP: £125.00
Available from BioEffect

