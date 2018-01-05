In this article





















Best face serums: Face Serums for anti-aging

Yon-Ka Advanced Optimizer Crème & Serum If you want skin like



Start with Yon-Ka's Advanced Optimizer Creme and Serum. This duo works to boost



Smooth skin in a serum - just what we've always wanted!



Left:



Advanced Optimizer Crème & Serum

RRP: £114.00

Available from www.yonka.com

If you want skin like Jennifer Aniston Angelina Jolie or Jessica Alba , it helps to use the same products as them.Start with Yon-Ka's Advanced Optimizer Creme and Serum. This duo works to boost collagen production - think of it as a personal trainer for your skin.Smooth skin in a serum - just what we've always wanted!Left: