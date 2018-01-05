|
Best face serums: Face Serums for anti-aging
CACI Amino-Lift Peptide ComplexCACI have a reputation for ground breaking facial treatments that can combat signs of aging.
None of their formulas are released until they're perfect so if you want results grab a bottle of their Amino-Lift Peptide Complex - it took five years to develop!
Made with a milder form of botox, SNAP-8, this serum has time freezing capabilities without the needles.
With plant extracts and essential oils alongside scientifcally developed hero ingredients, CACI Amino-Lift Peptide Complex helps to reduce the appearence of fine lines.
CACI Amino
RRP: £45.00
For stockists call: 0208 731 5678
