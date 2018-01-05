>
>
Best face serums: Face Serums for anti-aging
  
Best face serums: Face Serums for anti-aging
In this article

Best face serums: Face Serums for anti-aging


CACI Amino-Lift Peptide Complex

CACI have a reputation for ground breaking facial treatments that can combat signs of aging.

None of their formulas are released until they're perfect so if you want results grab a bottle of their Amino-Lift Peptide Complex - it took five years to develop!

Made with a milder form of botox, SNAP-8, this serum has time freezing capabilities without the needles.

With plant extracts and essential oils alongside scientifcally developed hero ingredients, CACI Amino-Lift Peptide Complex helps to reduce the appearence of fine lines.

Left:

CACI Amino
RRP: £45.00
For stockists call: 0208 731 5678

27/09/2011
Reader ranking:1/5 
Rank this page: 


Don't miss...
Metallic Hair: the colours trending on InstagramWinter nail inspiration
The Most Iconic Hairstyles From The Year You Were BornThe biggest make up mistakes YOU are making!
Latest… 05/01/2018
Guides
Videos
The Complete Guide On How To Pick The Perfect Moisturiser For Your Skin Type
Everything You Need To Know About Getting Hair Extensions
Shea Perfection! Our Top Ten Uses For Shea Butter
The Best Makeup For Blue Eyes: How To Make Your Baby Blues Pop!
See all Beauty guides
Louise Redknapp rounds up the hair trends at LFW
See all Beauty videos
 

Don't miss out!

...Join our newsletter
Get the sofeminine latest straight to your inbox
  OK
Find us on...
         