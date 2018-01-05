>
Best face serums: Face Serums for anti-aging
Paul and Joe Treatment Serum 

Paul and Joe Treatment Serum not only looks beautiful on your dressing table, it also works in three different ways to strengthen skin and keep it looking firm.

With natural mallow extract, edelweiss and organic olive oil, it helps to keep skin hydrated, leaving it looking and feeling soft and well cared for.

We love how it is easily absorbed, without leaving skin feeling too tight.

Paul and Joe Treatment Serum
RRP: £28.00
Available from BeautyBay

27/09/2011
