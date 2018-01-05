>
>
Best face serums: Face Serums for anti-aging
  
Best face serums: Face Serums for anti-aging
In this article

Best face serums: Face Serums for anti-aging


Priori Tightening Serum

This serum uses natural ingredients to tighten the skin, including CoffeeBerry extract - one of nature's most potent anti-aging ingredients that helps to keep skin looking youthful.

This nature infused serum (99.2% of the ingredients are natural) claims to deliver cosmeceutical grade anti-aging benefits.

The exclusive formulation also includes algae extract and hydrolyzed egg that immediately lifts and strengthens sagging skin.

So technically you will have egg on your face. 

Luckily Priori have fragranced this youth serum so it smells fruitly fresh.

Left:

Priori Tightening Serum
RRP: £53.50
Available from BeautyBay

27/09/2011
Rank this page: 


Don't miss...
When Runway Models Fall On The Catwalk!100 baby names fit for a royal
This Week's Emmerdale SpoilersHot celebrity men in uniform
Latest… 05/01/2018
Guides
Videos
The Complete Guide On How To Pick The Perfect Moisturiser For Your Skin Type
Everything You Need To Know About Getting Hair Extensions
Shea Perfection! Our Top Ten Uses For Shea Butter
The Best Makeup For Blue Eyes: How To Make Your Baby Blues Pop!
See all Beauty guides
Louise Redknapp rounds up the hair trends at LFW
See all Beauty videos
 

Don't miss out!

...Join our newsletter
Get the sofeminine latest straight to your inbox
  OK
Find us on...
         