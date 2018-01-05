In this article





















Best face serums: Face Serums for anti-aging

Priori Tightening Serum This serum uses natural ingredients to tighten the skin, including CoffeeBerry extract - one of nature's most potent anti-aging ingredients that helps to keep skin looking youthful.



This nature infused serum (99.2% of the ingredients are natural) claims to deliver cosmeceutical grade anti-aging benefits.



The exclusive formulation also includes algae extract and hydrolyzed egg that immediately lifts and strengthens sagging skin.



So technically you will have egg on your face.



Luckily Priori have fragranced this youth serum so it smells fruitly fresh.



Left:



Priori Tightening Serum

RRP: £53.50

Available from BeautyBay

