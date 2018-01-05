In this article





















Best face serums: Face Serums for anti-aging

Tata Harper Rejuvenating Serum If you're serious about serums then the Tata Harper Rejuvenating Serum gives great results - at a cost. It firms and tones skin with 100% naturally active ingredients.



With unusual skin-loving Menyanthes flower and Narcissus bulb, Tata Harper Rejuvenating Serum helps to protect skin against environmental damage.



Luckily a little goes a long way - but it won't take long to get hooked to the results!



Left:



Tata Harper Rejuvenating Serum

RRP: £120.00

Available from BeautyBay



If you're serious about serums then the Tata Harper Rejuvenating Serum gives great results - at a cost. It firms and tones skin with 100% naturally active ingredients.With unusual skin-loving Menyanthes flower and Narcissus bulb, Tata Harper Rejuvenating Serum helps to protect skin against environmental damage.Luckily a little goes a long way - but it won't take long to get hooked to the results!Left: