Best face serums: Face Serums for anti-aging
  
Best face serums: Face Serums for anti-aging
Best face serums: Face Serums for anti-aging


Tata Harper Rejuvenating Serum

If you're serious about serums then the Tata Harper Rejuvenating Serum gives great results - at a cost. It firms and tones skin with 100% naturally active ingredients.

With unusual skin-loving Menyanthes flower and Narcissus bulb, Tata Harper Rejuvenating Serum helps to protect skin against environmental damage.

Luckily a little goes a long way - but it won't take long to get hooked to the results!

Tata Harper Rejuvenating Serum
RRP: £120.00
27/09/2011
