Best face serums: Face Serums for anti-aging
Purelogicol Age Defying Serum
Purelogicol Age Defying Serum uses peptides to stimulate your skin's production of elastin, giving it an anti-gravity capability - that means smoother skin and less sag.
Made with aloe vera, papaya
and anti-inflammatory quinoa and plenty of hyraluronic acid and collagen
it helps to lock in moisture to leave your skin looking practically perfect.
Left:
Purelogicol Age Defying Serum
RRP: £39.99
Available from www.purelogicol.com