>
>
Best face serums: Face Serums for anti-aging
 Photo 11/11 
Best face serums: Face Serums for anti-aging
In this article

Best face serums: Face Serums for anti-aging


Purelogicol Age Defying Serum
 

Purelogicol Age Defying Serum uses peptides to stimulate your skin's production of elastin, giving it an anti-gravity capability - that means smoother skin and less sag.

Made with aloe vera, papaya and anti-inflammatory quinoa and plenty of hyraluronic acid and collagen it helps to lock in moisture to leave your skin looking practically perfect.

Left:

Purelogicol Age Defying Serum
RRP: £39.99
Available from www.purelogicol.com



27/09/2011
Rank this page: 


Don't miss...
The Most Iconic Hairstyles From The Year You Were BornThe biggest make up mistakes YOU are making!
Beauty Icons From The Year You Were BornOscars Red Carpet Pictures
Latest… 05/01/2018
Guides
Videos
The Complete Guide On How To Pick The Perfect Moisturiser For Your Skin Type
Everything You Need To Know About Getting Hair Extensions
Shea Perfection! Our Top Ten Uses For Shea Butter
The Best Makeup For Blue Eyes: How To Make Your Baby Blues Pop!
See all Beauty guides
Louise Redknapp rounds up the hair trends at LFW
See all Beauty videos
 

Don't miss out!

...Join our newsletter
Get the sofeminine latest straight to your inbox
  OK
Find us on...
         