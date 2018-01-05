>
Best face serums: Face Serums for anti-aging
Rose Intensive Serum Aromatherapy Associates

For a rosy complexion try Aromatherapy Associate's Rose Intensive Serum which plumps skin and brightens the complexion. 

Made with damask rose water, geranium and evening primrose oil skin will be fragrantly fresh and smooth.

This gentle formula makes a great serum for sensitive skin and is especially good for perking up lacklustre, winter weary skin - start using it now and reap the rewards.

RRP: £35.00
27/09/2011
