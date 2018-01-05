>
Best face serums: Face Serums for anti-aging
  
Best face serums: Face Serums for anti-aging
Best face serums: Face Serums for anti-aging


Black Chicken Love Your Face Serum

Australian beauty brand BLack Chicken Remedies, is about to launch a serum form of youth juice that we can't wait to bulk buy when it hits the shelves.

Launching this October (2011) the Black Chicken Love Your Face Serum uses 11 natural therapeutic oils to fight the signs of aging. With vitamin rich apricot oil, luxurious neroli oil to soothe and jojoba oil to intensively hydrate skin.

Packed with skin loving nutrients, all provided by Mother Nature herself, Black Chicken Remedies Love Your Face serum will do just that - make you fall in love with your skin.

Black Chicken Face Serum
RRP: £55.00
Available from Black Chicken Remedies 

27/09/2011
