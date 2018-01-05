Dove Spa: Drift Away Treatment Review If you're in need of a pamper, a little down time or some TLC then you can't go far wrong by booking yourself in for a Drift Away treatment at a Dove Spa near you.



We'd heard all about the Dove products before - we'd been using their deodorants and body washes for years, but when we heard that their Dove Spa range was an exclusive spa version of the brand we had to try it for ourselves - in one of their spas no less.



The Dove Spa's themselves don't disappoint - they're clean, friendly and nationwide too. Plus there are plenty of different treatments on offer and not too expensive either - this really is pampering at the right price.



There's nothing worse than a budget treatment where you're treated like a piece of dough on the massage bed, so we had to put their Drift Away treatment to the test.



Any treatment that promises an 'hours holiday' for only £52.00 has to be pretty confident that you're going to feel well rested once it's over. So feeling slightly sceptical at having an hours holiday in the Canary Wharf branch of the Dove Spa (located in a Virgin Active gym) we went to put it to the test.



The Drift Away Treatment



The treatment starts with a consultation where you can talk through your skin wish list (more radiance, fewer fine lines) and your expectations for the massage (energising/relaxing etc). Then once you've discussed what you want with the therapist you're lead through to the treatment room where the drift away experience begins.



First up your back is given a thorough scrub where your skin is exfoliated and softened using the Dove Spa products. The body scrub is removed with hot towels and feels really lovely - especially when it's followed by a soothing back massage.



The massage part is when you can really start to relax into the treatment - any knots are ironed out by the therapist who gives your back a real tension busting session, working on the shoulders, neck and lower back for a full on massage MOT.



Once the back massage part is done the treatment moves onto the so called 'Replenishing Facial' where you really do drift away.



As my face was cleansed and toned, massaged and buffed, it was all I could do to stay awake. A deeply hydrating mask is applied and while your skin drinks that in you are treated to a hand, head or foot massage.



I opted for a foot massage and promptly fell asleep.



Once the face mask is removed your skin is moisturised and you're left to relax for as long as you need before resurfacing and taking a cup of herbal tea in the reception area.



Verdict?



The Drift Away treatment is literally three treatments in one - a back massage, facial and head and or foot massage. And frankly, it's pure bliss.



It's reasonably priced for an hour long treatment - especially one that feels so relaxing and leaves your skin looking so visibly plumped.



My skin looked fresh, my body felt rested and my purse wasn't offended either - making it an all round perfect way to get holiday benefits without the expense.



For just one hour you can give yourself up to the pamper specialists at Dove and feel completely renewed without spending a fortune.



Plus you can leave your treatment with a couple of samples of products from the Drift Away so you can continue the experience at home.



Sofeminine rating:





Drift Away

RRP: £52.00

Available from Dove Spa's nationwide









