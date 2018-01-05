Top 5 cruelty free beauty brands

You might not give a lot of thought to how your lipstick or face cream ends up in it's pretty packaging, but the thought that your products could have been tested on animals is not a nice one.



All kinds of animals go through all kinds of hell in order to verify that cosmetics are safe for use on humans - if you ask us, it just doesn't make sense to test on cute furries when the finished result is for human use alone.



The EU has now banned cosmetics companies that test on animals from marketing their products, finally giving out the right signal to the rest of the world that animal welfare is an important issue that needs to be taken seriously.



We've got a few fave brands which have long championed animal rights. In fact not only are these beauty bits totally furry friendly, they're also some of our fave beauty products of all time.



So if you want to check out the pioneers of animal friendly cosmetics, you’ve come to the right place. We’re paying our heartfelt respects to the brands that have always been caring and considerate of the animal kingdom...



