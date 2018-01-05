In this article











Top 5 cruelty free brands: The Body Shop









Cocoa Butter Body Butter RRP: £13.00 Available from The Body Shop The Body Shop are true pioneers in the campaign for cruelty free beauty . In 1996 their campaign raised 4 million petition signatures and they’ve been given a Lifetime Achievement Award by the RSPCA. Basically, they're total bosses when it comes to cruelty-free beauty!Our ultimate Body Shop treat is their hero product: Cocoa Butter Body Butter. It is a super rich, creamy moisturiser that melts into the skin and leaves you feeling soft and smooth all over. Not to mention the smell, which is beyond divine!

