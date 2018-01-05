Top 5 cruelty free brands : The Body Shop

>
The Body Shop are true pioneers in the campaign for cruelty free beauty. In 1996 their campaign raised 4 million petition signatures and they’ve been given a Lifetime Achievement Award by the RSPCA. Basically, they're total bosses when it comes to cruelty-free beauty!

Our ultimate Body Shop treat is their hero product: Cocoa Butter Body Butter. It is a super rich, creamy moisturiser that melts into the skin and leaves you feeling soft and smooth all over. Not to mention the smell, which is beyond divine!

Cocoa Butter Body Butter
RRP: £13.00
Available from The Body Shop
