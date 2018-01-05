Top 5 cruelty free brands : Liz Earle

>
>
Top 5 cruelty free beauty brands
  
Established on the Isle of Wight, Liz Earle made a serious commitment to cruelty-free beauty and decided that neither products or ingredients should be tested on animals, instead they test their goodies on human volunteers!

When it comes to our fave Liz Earle product you cannot go wrong with the original Cleanse & Polish Hot Cloth Cleaner. This creamy cleanser says a big fat no to day old make-up and daily grime, which combined with the muslin cloth sloughs away dead skin cells. Thus revealing a brighter, fresher face.

Cleanse & Polish Hot Cloth Cleanser 100ml starter kit
RRP: £14.25
Available from Liz Earle
Abby Driver
10/10/2013
Latest… 05/01/2018
