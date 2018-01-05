>
>
Top 5 cruelty free beauty brands
  
Top 5 cruelty free brands : Burt's Bees
In this article

Top 5 cruelty free brands : Burt's Bees


Top 5 cruelty free brands : Burt's Bees

Burt’s Bees has a firm no testing on animals policy. On top of that, they take social responsibility very seriously and have even set up ‘The Greater Good’ foundation, in which they help non-profit initiatives with 10% of website sales.

As for our fave product, it’s got to be the lip-smackingly good balm, this is the brands most popular product. The handy little metal pot is loaded to the brim with coconut and sunflower oils, beeswax and a hint of peppermint. We can’t get enough!

Beeswax lip balm tin
RRP: £3.69
Available from Burt’s Bees
Abby Driver
10/10/2013
Rank this page: 

Don't miss...
The longest celebrity relationshipsWhen Runway Models Fall On The Catwalk!
Ten men who you don’t want to marry Sexy and smart: Why we fancy these guys
Latest… 05/01/2018
Guides
Videos
The Complete Guide On How To Pick The Perfect Moisturiser For Your Skin Type
Everything You Need To Know About Getting Hair Extensions
Shea Perfection! Our Top Ten Uses For Shea Butter
The Best Makeup For Blue Eyes: How To Make Your Baby Blues Pop!
See all Beauty guides
Louise Redknapp rounds up the hair trends at LFW
See all Beauty videos
 

Don't miss out!

...Join our newsletter
Get the sofeminine latest straight to your inbox
  OK
Find us on...
         