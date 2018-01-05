Top 5 cruelty free brands : Burt's Bees

In this article











Beeswax lip balm tin RRP: £3.69 Available from Burt’s Bees Burt’s Bees has a firm no testing on animals policy. On top of that, they take social responsibility very seriously and have even set up ‘The Greater Good’ foundation , in which they help non-profit initiatives with 10% of website sales.As for our fave product, it’s got to be the lip-smackingly good balm, this is the brands most popular product. The handy little metal pot is loaded to the brim with coconut and sunflower oils, beeswax and a hint of peppermint. We can’t get enough!

