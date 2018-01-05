>
>
Top 5 cruelty free beauty brands
  
Top 5 cruelty free brands : Lush
In this article

Top 5 cruelty free brands : Lush


Top 5 cruelty free brands : Lush

Lush takes their animal cruelty-free approach so seriously, they offered £250,000 to anyone who could devise a way to end animal testing once and for all.

When it comes to our fave Lush products we have to start with their bath bombs. With their quirky names, mind blowing aromas and overall pizzaz it is no surprise we stockpile these beauties!

The range has plenty more to offer too - including skin nourishing face creams like Imperial and even mood boosting cosmetics. This is definitely one planet and animal friendly brand to get involved with.

Bath bombs
RRP: £2.10 – £3.20
Available from Lush
Abby Driver
10/10/2013
Rank this page: 

Don't miss...
'Baby bangs' the new trend in fringesMetallic Hair: the colours trending on Instagram
Winter nail inspirationThe Most Iconic Hairstyles From The Year You Were Born
Latest… 05/01/2018
Guides
Videos
The Complete Guide On How To Pick The Perfect Moisturiser For Your Skin Type
Everything You Need To Know About Getting Hair Extensions
Shea Perfection! Our Top Ten Uses For Shea Butter
The Best Makeup For Blue Eyes: How To Make Your Baby Blues Pop!
See all Beauty guides
Louise Redknapp rounds up the hair trends at LFW
See all Beauty videos
 

Don't miss out!

...Join our newsletter
Get the sofeminine latest straight to your inbox
  OK
Find us on...
         