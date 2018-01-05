Top 5 cruelty free brands : Lush

In this article











Bath bombs RRP: £2.10 – £3.20 Available from Lush Lush takes their animal cruelty-free approach so seriously, they offered £250,000 to anyone who could devise a way to end animal testing once and for all.When it comes to our fave Lush products we have to start with their bath bombs. With their quirky names, mind blowing aromas and overall pizzaz it is no surprise we stockpile these beauties!The range has plenty more to offer too - including skin nourishing face creams like Imperial and even mood boosting cosmetics. This is definitely one planet and animal friendly brand to get involved with.

