Top 5 cruelty free beauty brands
Top 5 cruelty free brands: Balance Me
Top 5 cruelty free brands: Balance Me


Top 5 cruelty free brands: Balance Me

Balance Me do not test on animals and actively source ingredients that are not tested on animals. To top it off, they won’t even supply countries where animal testing is obligatory.

Cleanse the natural way with this natural oil based balm that promises to smooth your face and enhance natural radiance using its natural ingredients and muslin cloth. So say goodbye to daily face debris and embrace the natural way of life!

Cleanse and Smooth face balm 
RRP: £20.00
Available from Balance Me
Abby Driver
10/10/2013
