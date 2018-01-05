Eyebrow shaping tips: The perfect eyebrow
Eyebrow shaping tips
Having the perfect brows can be a challenge. From the barely there to the boisterously bushy, our eyebrows cause us beauty
grief when it comes to keeping them in check.
And having tidy brows that are perfectly shaped can make a world of difference to our overall look. If you want to look groomed - it has to start with your brows.
We've asked the experts to reveal their top eyebrow shaping tips
so no matter how bothersome your brows you can have perfectly contoured arches.
From threading advice to aftercare, to make-up
tricks, here's Sofeminine's definitive guide to eyebrow shaping
tips and tricks.
Image © Goodshoot