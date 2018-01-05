>
Eyebrow shaping tips: The perfect eyebrow
Whether you choose to pluck, thread or wax your brows, it's vital to start by examining what shape brow suits your face shape.

Siobhan McDermott, Director of Beauty at feelunique.com says: “Look closely at the shape. Your brow should begin at your tear duct, peak at the outer edge of your iris and end at the outer corner of your eye.

"Many women make the mistake of taking off too much at the outer corners, says Siobhan. This slants the brows upward and makes the person look perpetually angry."

If you need a little more help, invest in Shavata's Eyebrow Stencil Kit. As the queen of all things eyebrow, Shavata's stencils will have a shape to suit you.

Simply shade in the stencil shape and tweeze to suit your brows. Perfection made easy.

